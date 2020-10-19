District 74 state Rep. Jon S. Eubanks, R-Paris, will face June Anteski as his Democratic Party challenger in the 2020 election to represent portions of Logan, Franklin, Scott and Sebastian counties.

Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 19, and ends Election Day, Nov. 3.

Anteski, a Paris-based attorney, is running on a platform that includes fighting for more affordable health care and child care, and economic development through more job creation in the solar and wind energy industries.

Eubanks, a farmer who is serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives, spent 10 years on the Paris School Board of Education before serving in the House and working on education improvement. He counts the Professional Learning Communities of Arkansas initiative he helped build a consensus on as one of his favored achievements. He also has strongly supported internet broadband funding for rural areas and road funding. He is in support of Issue 1, an extension of the 1/2% sales tax for road improvements.

"Infrastructure is critical for economic development," Eubanks said of the sales tax. "You have to invest in yourself."

Eubanks graduated from high school in Annapolis, Maryland, and attended Virginia Tech. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Arkansas Tech University. He is past president of the Paris Boys and Girls Club and the Paris Rotary Club. He enjoys fishing, hunting and reading in his spare time, his website noted. He and his wife, Janet, attend the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They have four children.

At his campaign Facebook page, Eubanks offers voter registration information and support for education funding and reviews, broadband expansion in rural areas, suicide prevention and attention to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to see people get the same opportunities I’ve had in my life," Eubanks said. "I try to make our state and community a better place."

Eubanks was speaker pro-tempore for the 92nd General Assembly and also served on the House Education Committee, the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Joint Budget Committee, and the House Rules Committee.

Anteski wants to push for economic development in District 74 through alternative energy jobs, specifically in wind and solar energy.

"Renewable energy is the future. It is smart, saves money for families in our community, and it is good for our planet. The No. 1 job creator in America is solar energy. The No. 2 job creator in America is windmills. We have seen towns in the River Valley embrace solar energy. Now, we need to look at the opportunities that wind power can bring to our communities."

Anteski also spoke on the need for state support to the federal Head Start program and more help for low-income workers with child care; and lower prescription drug prices, particularly for insulin in a closed-border COVID era in which patients formerly could get their medicine cheaper across the border in either Mexico or Canada. She has a plan to write up legislation that would put a price limit of $100 on insulin.

Anteski said she is running for office because she wants to make sure her community is heard at the State Capitol in Little Rock.

"I was raised in a blue-collar neighborhood and I know what it means to live on a tight budget and make every dollar count," Anteski said. "I’ve paid my dues working in fast food and retail jobs. I conquered obstacles to become the first person in my family to graduate from college. I have hope. I have spent my entire life trying to help other people. I know it is time for change."