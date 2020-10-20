By SANDY JOHANSEN

Staff writer



“While most golf tournaments were cancelled, we were happy to have nearly 100 players in this year’s United Way of the Ouachitas annual tournament,” said Paul Nothern, tournament chair.

The tournament was held Wednesday, Oct. 14, with tee times from 8 a.m. to noon, at Magellan Golf Course following the required COVID-19 restrictions.

Closest to the pin winners were as follows: Hole No. 3, Jeremy Smith; Hole No. 6, Lee Sourbutts; Hole No. 11, Daniel Treal; Hole No. 17, Gene McMeans.

The presenting sponsor, Mountain Valley Spring Water, along with ESPN, Relyance Bank, Diamond Bank, Citizens Bank, Oaklawn, Entergy, Levi Hospital and First Step all made significant donations to the tournament and cash hole-in-one.

Riser Ford provided a car and Jim & Mel’s, a golf cart for hole-in-one prizes. All players received a dining certificate courtesy of Xplore Lakeside.

The mission of United Way is to advance the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for all.

Their focus is on education and health. The organization recruits people from associations across the community bringing passion, expertise and resources.

The United Way supports those in need in the 7 surrounding counties including Garland and Saline and is the conduit between the business community and many other nonprofits as well as working its own initiatives.

For more information go to: https://www.united wayouachitas.org/.



