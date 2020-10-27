Domestic violence is often considered a taboo topic. Instead of discussed, it’s whispered about and skirted around.

It’s seen as a “family matter.” Those who have not experienced it might not understand the weight of their words when talking to someone who has.

Even well-meaning questions can be detrimental to survivors of domestic violence.

I know, because those questions were asked of me.



“You’re the victim.”

I’m a mother, a daughter, a Sunday School teacher, a journalist, and a whole list of other titles.

I was in a domestic violence situation. My abuser hurt me. I sought help and was able to get out.

But I never saw myself as a victim.

While reviewing documents related to my case, however, it was there, in black and white, next to my name: Victim.

The term is a legal designation, but it is important not to let it become a mentality.

People who have been involved in a domestic violence situation are seen by many as a victim of their circumstances, but that is not all we are.



We are survivors.

We lived through unspeakable horrors and heartbreak but found a way back to life.

The strength it takes to do this is unimaginable.

So yes, legally, we are victims. But we are also strong, brave survivors.



“Why don’t you leave? Why didn’t you leave the first time?”

This question is simply not fair.

There are many reasons why a person in a domestic violence situation does not leave.

For me, it was a belief that he would get help and it would end.

You see, my abuser’s violence was tied directly to his alcohol addiction. It was cyclical.

He would get drunk then he would get violent.

Then he would sober up and swear it would never happen again.

It always happened again. But I stayed out of a belief he would change.

The reasons someone stays are as varied as the individuals. A question like this demonstrates a lack of understanding of these complexities and can be hurtful.

A friend once told me, “the scariest decision you’ll make is to leave. The hardest decision you’ll make is to stay away.”

Instead of questioning why they don’t leave, offer a sympathetic ear and a safe place to talk. Phrases like “if you need me, I’ll be there” are most appreciated.

If they have left already, don’t ask why they stayed so long. Instead, listen to their fears and concerns about not going back, and offer to help. Support is more critical than condemnation.

“He seems so nice. He would never do a thing like that.”

This one was hard for me. My abuser was a pillar of the community. It seemed like everyone knew him. That made leaving even harder.

I knew there would be people who would not believe my story. I was terrified I would be shut out of the community I had grown to love. I decided that losing the community was not as important as potentially losing my life.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence points out that “The victim in violent relationships knows their abuser best and fully knows the extent to which they will go to make sure they have and can maintain control over the victim.”

Perpetrators of domestic violence are not typically abusive in public. They can be charming, personable, and well-liked by others, which can be deceiving.

Your assumption of someone’s nature may not be correct. Statements like the one above reassert the isolation survivors feel.

Understand that the first reported incident is likely not the actual first incident.

Instead, ask if it has happened before and open the door so the survivor knows you believe them, and you are a safe person for them to express what has happened.



“How could you let him treat you like that?”

Let’s get one thing straight, no one “lets” themselves be abused. In no way did that victim ask to be abused, and it can happen to anyone.

According to the National Coalition, 37.3% of Arkansas women and 35.6% of Arkansas men experience intimate partner physical violence, and/or intimate partner sexual violence in their lifetimes.

“Domestic violence is prevalent in every community and affects all people regardless of age, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality.

Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control,” their website states.

I am an intelligent, capable, hard-working woman. None of those traits stopped my abuser.

Instead of asking this ridiculous question, praise the survivor for standing up, getting help and getting out.



“You were already out. Why did you have to call the police?”

My answer to this question is always “Why would I not?”

Domestic violence is a crime, and not reporting leaves victims vulnerable after the fact.

Yes, I had already left the house and was in a safe place when I called the police. That did not abdicate my responsibility to call the authorities.

In Arkansas, when someone is charged with a domestic violence crime, a no-contact order is immediately issued on the victim’s behalf.

They can also work with the local prosecutor or victim’s services coordinator to file for an order of protection, which is a civil filing that offers a little more protection.

Statements like this reinforce the idea it’s the survivor’s fault.

Dealing with the legal side of domestic violence is difficult enough. Court dates, continuances, testifying, all means facing the abuser in court.

That’s incredibly hard.

Instead, offer support through those things. Offer to go to court with them. Listen to their frustrations when there’s a continuance, or when they’re afraid to testify.



The takeaway

The best thing you can do is be supportive.

Domestic violence takes a survivor through a whole range of emotions: fear, loneliness, anger, heartache to name a few.

For me, it was incomprehensible to believe that the man who had vowed before God to love, honor and cherish me, would hurt me, and I felt all those emotions the instant I was free.

Here I was, 34 years old, 3 kids and 1 on the way, facing being a single mom, in the time of COVID. I had no idea what I was going to do, but I did know was that he would never put his hands on me again.

Never again would my children have to hide in the bedroom out of fear, while he screamed at me.

Never again would I find ways to cover the marks he left.

Never again would I hide what happened to me.

My support system, the very family and friends I had feared losing, held me together those first few weeks, and they are still the rock I lean on.

To the person reading this, who identifies with my story, whose hands are shaking because this sounds so familiar. It’s OK to leave.

There are people out there who will love you and help you. You’re likely scared, but please don’t stay until it is too late.

Not everyone understands what I went through, why I stayed, or why I left, and that’s OK. You cannot understand it until you have lived it, and my hope is there will be a day when no one is hurt by someone they love and trust.

But until that day comes, choose your words carefully and be supportive.

You never know the impact it will have.



