Tuesday morning at the Creekmore Community Center polling site in Fort Smith, a man was asked to not wear his "Trump" shirt in the polling site as part of the rule against electioneering.

Another man at the East Side Baptist Church polling site violated the electioneering rule and was asked to turn his T-shirt and mask inside out if he was to remain in the building, according to Sebastian County Election Coordinator Meghan Hassler.

These are the only reports of electioneering at a polling site in Sebastian County as of 10 a.m.

Voters, candidates and supporters may not display material in favor of a candidate within 100 feet of the polling site.