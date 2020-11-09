Ballet Arkansas and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra have teamed up to present an open-air fall concert at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 15th. The concert will take place in front of the iconic Matt McLeod koi mural in downtown Little Rock, and will feature 3 world-premiere works choreographed by company dancers Hannah Bradshaw, Matt Larson, and Paul Tillman. The ASO conducted by maestro Geoffrey Robson, will perform Golijov's "Last Round", Barber's "Adagio for Strings", and Thomas' "Magic Box".

This concert has been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health and all patrons and performers must adhere to the approved health and safety guidelines for the concert, without exception.

Patron health and safety guidelines include the observation of 6 ft. of social distancing between non-household members and seated groups, the wearing of face coverings at all times, the use of controlled entry and exit, and availability of hand sanitizer for all patrons. Volunteers and LRPD officers will be on-site to ensure adherence is maintained and provide for a safe, enjoyable audience experience.