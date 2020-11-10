The Fort Smith Regional Airport reported a continued decrease in passenger traffic for the month of October.

The latest passenger traffic report shows a 63% decrease in enplanments passengers boarding flights in October compared to October 2019.

Delta reported zero enplanements in October. The Atlanta-based air carrier notified the airport in June it would be suspending flights out of Fort Smith through at least Sept. 30.

Delta informed the airport last week the company would be moving forward with an "indefinite suspension."

The total number of enplanements at the regional airport for October was 3,350. In October 2019 the total number was 9,126. American Airlines recorded the only enplanements in October.

"I’ve been in contact with the group that handles Delta’s properties and we both agreed we hope to be working with each other again sooner than later," Fort Smith Airport Director Michael Griffin said.

Other cities Delta suspended fights to and from in June were Aspen, Colo.; Bangor, Maine; Erie, Pa.; Flint, Mich.; Lincoln, Neb.; Peoria, Ill.; New Bern, N.C.; Santa Barbara, Calif.; Scranton, Pa.; and Williston, N.D.