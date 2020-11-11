LITTLE ROCK - An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission employee has resigned while the agency was investigating the employee’s role in posting inappropriate comments on a personal social media site.

Arkansas Game and Fish Officer Jay Hagans came under fire after re-posting a picture on Facebook that featured a racist image.

AGFC Director Pat Fitts said the comments do not reflect the commission's values and are counter to their efforts for inclusivity and diversity.

“We take this issue seriously and have been investigating it vigorously since Monday,” Fitts said.

After discovering that the employee's personal social media page had displayed offensive photos and comments, the AGFC placed the Hagans on administrative leave and began an internal investigation Nov. 9.

Hagans subsequently resigned from the AGFC while the investigation was underway.