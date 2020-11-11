After enjoying several weeks further down the list of districts with active coronavirus cases, Fort Smith Public Schools is back up at number two with 56 active cases as of Monday.

When the Arkansas Department of Education started reporting the number of active coronavirus cases in specific districts, FSPS topped the list.

On Monday, ADH released the latest numbers and FSPS was second only to Springdale School District who has 88 active cases.

The previous report, released on Thursday, had FSPS at fourth with 41 coronavirus cases.

According to Executive Director of Communication & Community Partnerships for FSPS, Zena Fetherston Marshall, none of the schools are on an adjusted learning plan and there are no clusters or outbreaks in the school system.