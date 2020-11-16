I-49 isn’t the only transportation route in the Fort Smith region looking at an upgrade now that Issue 1 has passed.

Hundreds of miles of road rehabilitation and new construction are proposed in western Arkansas alone with funds from the passed ballot issue, according to the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation. Issue 1, which was passed into law with 55% of the Arkansas vote, indefinitely continues the 0.5% sales and use tax for state roadways once the current statewide tax sunsets on June 30, 2023. The tax currently generates an estimated $293.7 million.

Here are five transportation routes proposed to be either rehabilitated or upgraded in the next 10-20 years with funds from Issue 1, according to a map of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s road plans from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

I-49 extensions

One of the largest projects from Issue 1 funds in the state, Arkansas highway commissioners have expressed their intention to build two extensions of I-49 – one from Alma, where the highway ends, to Chaffee Crossing, and another from Greenwood to Y City. The extension from Alma to Chaffee would include a bridge over the Arkansas River, Gibson said.

Gibson said the Highway Commission plans to appropriate funds for two lanes of construction on the extensions in hopes that they can obtain federal dollars from the project.

Greenwood bypass

The Greenwood area has been identified for a bypass to relieve area traffic from Highway 10. The main road through Greenwood, highway 10 runs east and west through the city and intersects with about 20 roads in city limits.

The proposed bypass plan follows city residents in December 2019 passing a 0.25% tax for street improvements to relieve traffic congestion from the east side of Greenwood on Arkansas 10 Spur.

Midland, Rogers resurfacing

Midland Boulevard and Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith are proposed to be resurfaced, Gibson said.

Midland, which links to Towson Avenue via North 10th Street in downtown Fort Smith, currently form the segment of U.S. 71 through Fort Smith. Like Towson, Midland suffers from potholes and flooding during heavy downpours.

The proposed resurfacing follows a 2019 agreement between the state and the city of Fort Smith to rehabilitate Towson between Garrison Avenue and Zero Street and then turn the state highway’s jurisdiction over to the city.

Highway 22 expansion

The stretch of Highway 22 between Hackett and Charleston is proposed to be widened from two lanes to four lanes, according to Arkansas Highway Commissioner Keith Gibson. There are about 7.4 miles of the highway between Lavaca and downtown Charleston.

Highway 45 resurfacing

Highway 45 from Fort Smith to Hackett is proposed to be resurfaced, Gibson said. The highway runs 11 miles from its intersection of Highway 540 in Fort Smith south to Hackett.