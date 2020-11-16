The USPS Operation Santa program is celebrating its 108th year in 2020 by opening up for nationwide participation.

The Postal Service established the USPS Operation Santa program to help those in need at the holidays experience the joy of opening presents — and to create special holiday memories. Since it began, millions of less fortunate children and their families have been helped by the kindness of others. The program is for every person of every belief, or non-belief. The purpose is to help as many deserving families as possible. And that can only be done if good-hearted adopters step forward.

To participate in the USPS Operation Santa program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 North Pole

888888

Letters will be accepted Nov. 16 – Dec. 15.

Program Details

Hundreds of thousands of letters are written to the USPS Operation Santa program every year in hopes of being adopted by kind and generous people across the country. These letters are opened by Santa’s Elves and, for safety reasons, all personally identifiable information of the letter writer is removed (i.e. last names, addresses, ZIP Codes) and uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.comfor adoption.

Beginning Dec. 4, letters will be available for nationwide adoption by visiting USPSOperationSanta.com — all from the socially distant safety of your own home.Potential adopters can read the letters and pick one, or more, that they’d like to fulfill. For security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter.

It’s not just for individuals. Every year many companies create teams and adopt several letters.

How to Write a Letter

Sending a letter to Santa is easy. The Postal Service is here to help with guides and tips to help kids write and send their best letters ever. All the information you could possibly need to write a letter, address an envelope, put on a stamp and send it on its way can be found on USPSOperationSanta.com. The only thing the Postal Service can’t help with is to tell kids what to ask for. That is up to their imagination, and we would never stifle creativity. These tips are also good all-year-round for sending thank-you cards, birthday cards, or letters to Grandma and Grandpa just to say, “Hi.”