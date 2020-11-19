As the holidays approach, local schools have released their holiday schedules.

Fountain Lake School District

No School Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27 - Thanksgiving break

No School Monday, December 21 through Friday, January 1, 2021 - Christmas break

Jessieville School District

No School Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27 - Thanksgiving break

No School Monday, December 21 through Friday, January 1, 2021 - Christmas break

Mountain Pine School District

No School Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27 - Thanksgiving break

No School Tuesday, December 22 through Friday, January 1, 2021 - Christmas break

The superintendents of both Jessieville and Fountain Lake have stated they have not received notification from the state board of education that they will be going virtual any time soon.