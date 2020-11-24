Massage therapist Christian Bearden had a dream 13 years ago of opening a business that not only helped its customers, but empowered other entrepreneurial women as well.

“I felt called to encourage women,” Bearden explained, who while running her massage business and teaching Zumba, held on to a larger vision. “It was a vision where we could help body, mind, spirit center.”



However, Bearden’s dream was not just for single place for the community to receive massages, skin care, counseling, while being able to shop. It was also a place to help other women grow their businesses.

Esthetician Selah Sierra, boutique owner Becki McCreary, and Christian counselor Linda Ballard joined Bearden to open TLC Wellness Spa and Boutique The small business, owned by 4 women had its first open house Nov. 13.

“I knew I wanted to be a part of something that would allow me to help and teach people,” Sierra said. “I wanted comradery, I wanted a challenge, and more importantly a career that would pave the way for me to financially support my future family.”

Sierra received an offer from Bearden that sounded too good to be true. “Their mission statement is exactly what I was praying for, the environment, the comradery and sisterhood, the ability to create my own business within another amazing woman’s business and be uplifted at the same time.”

For counselor Linda Ballard, it was seeing others better themselves that attracted her to TLC. “I've experienced many life events and brokenness in my personal life. My heart's desire is to come alongside others to help them be all they can be.”

Ballard, who holds a bachelors in corporate psychology as well as a master’s degree in Christian counseling, wants help people understand their passions and values, set meaningful goals, identify obstacles, and develop a step-by-step, intentional plan for living with purpose.

“I have a heart for the broken,” Ballard said. “I want to be an instrument that God uses and plays any way he wants.”

That faith is echoed by Spunky Barbie boutique owner Becki McCreary, who brought her business from Texas to Hot Springs Village earlier this year.

“My desire is to help each person that walks through our door feel the love of Jesus”. McCreary describes her shop as” just a little boutique that loves Jesus and fashion.”

“Our motto is help you from the inside out,” exclaimed Bearden.

From a dream to reality, these four women have come together to build something not only for themselves, but for their community.

As Ballard reminds others, “Remember whatever you do today will make a difference for years to come. Seeking and desiring change will bring about results.”

.