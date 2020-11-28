The Logan County circuit clerk is retiring and will leave her position by the end of December.

Elaine Robertson ran for office in 2014 and began her first term in 2015. Prior to that she was appointed to finish the term of a circuit clerk who left the office in 2006.

"I’ve loved every minute of it," Robertson said.

Robertson has worked in the circuit clerk’s office since 1991.

"She worked her way all the way through this thing," County Judge Ray Gack said.

The quorum court personnel committee will meet Tuesday, Dec. 1, to begin reviewing applications for the job. The committee will also handle interviewing applicants.

The committee will then present their findings to the full quorum court Dec. 14. The court will then vote to decide who the members will appoint to be the next circuit clerk, Gack said.

That person will finish the last two years of Robertson’s term, Robertson said.

As of Monday there have been five applicants for the position, Gack said. One of the applicants is a deputy clerk in the circuit clerk’s office.

Gack said the office will need someone who knows the position well.

"It’s going to be very difficult for someone to come in off the street," Gack said.

Robertson said she felt like it was time for her to retire. She did not want to wait until she was too old to do anything in her retirement.

"And it’s time somebody younger needs to take over," Robertson said.

She said she’s grateful for the years she’s had in office and the friends she’s made.

"I wish the new clerk all the best," Robertson said. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my many years here — wouldn’t trade it for anything."

Robertson advised the new clerk to be helpful to the people.

"You have to work with the public," she said.

When people ask questions, Robertson said the new clerk should try to find them answers.

"The people elect you to help. That’s your job. Don’t just pass the buck. Try to help them," Robertson said.

The job carries a heavy workload, and the onset of COVID-19 has made it more difficult, she said.

"It’s different. It’s challenging. You meet so many different people," Robertson said.

The position includes handling felony, civil, juvenile and domestic relations court cases. The clerk has to go to court and take notes in the courtroom. The office is in charge of keeping the case files. The clerk files land transactions and records.

The clerk also has to travel between the two courthouses in the county. They are in Paris and Booneville. Logan County is one of seven split districts in the state.

Robertson said she’s thankful for her career in the circuit clerk’s office.

"It’s just a very rewarding position," Robertson said.

Gack is also having to fill a vacancy in the quorum court. Justice of the Peace John O’Brien of Paris moved out of his district, so the judge will have to oversee appointing a new quorum court member as well. O’Brien is also set to retire from his position as Paris police chief.

This year there was an additional justice of the peace who moved out of his district. There was also a treasurer who retired early.

"It’s been a busy year," Gack said.