The music industry now has anchors in the western and eastern ends of Fort Smith.

Boasting more than 400 guitars, Dillon Taylor recently opened Vintage Vibes in a building that had been closed for nearly two years at 8819 Rogers Ave. The goal is to give the city a place to shop for instruments and gear, while also creating a space that promotes music culture and creation.

The store opened Nov. 16 and follows his creation of Dillon’s Garage in Central City, which allows musicians to use industry equipment found few places, if any, in Arkansas.

Taylor’s ventures fall in line with those of SOL Studios on the western side of the city, which opened last November downtown with the goal of contributing to the city’s music scene and drawing artists to the city for high-end music production.

A music producer from Nashville, Taylor first opened Dillon’s Garage in June 2017 after attending a recording school in Nashville. The studio has more than 100 guitars and an API Legacy console, which is not found anywhere else in Arkansas, he said.

Since its opening, Taylor has recorded Adam Cunningham, a contestant from "The Voice," as well as several other artists. Steve Marcantonio is the sound engineer. His resume includes recording for Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood.

"It’s just bringing that Nashville sound to Fort Smith," Taylor said. "It saves people eight hours of driving, and a lot of the costs of going to Nashville."

Taylor initially got the idea to open Vintage Vibes, he said, because he was looking for a place in Fort Smith to purchase guitar strings. The store opened about eight months after Garrison Music, which operated downstairs from SOL, closed.

The hundreds of guitars in the store are from places like Dallas, Nashville and California, where Taylor traveled to purchase them. They range in price from $100 to $30,000 and include beginner guitars all the way up to classic Gibsons and Martins. Some can be played; others are collectibles autographed by the likes of Eric Clapton and Eddie Van Halen.

The store also has a handful of mandolins, keyboards and drum sets.

"With the store, I’m just wanting to create a space to hang out, look at some guitars, try them out, buy some stuff," he said. "I’m bringing something like that to Fort Smith, because there’s really nowhere to go guitar shopping if you’re really into vintage guitars. The closest place is maybe Dallas, so bringing that to Fort Smith is a really, really big deal, even just to hang out and look around or talk to one of the guitar players."

SOL Studios Owner Grant Thomas said he’s excited about what Taylor’s ventures mean for the music scene in the Fort Smith region. He said he hopes Vintage Vibes and Dillon’s Garage can help push Fort Smith to become a destination for recording artists.

"It’s great to see new businesses and establishments pop up and kind of cultivate this," Thomas said.

"Overall, I want to bring music to Fort Smith," Taylor said.