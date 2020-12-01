Member input is expected and desired at board meetings, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association says.

But civil, respectful and courteous behavior is expected.

COVID-19 pandemic nixed the public input time at several board meetings. But it has returned, listed as an agenda item at every regular POA board meeting. It will be held after staff reports and again near the meeting’s end.

The corporate chairman will announce the allotted time provided for the comment period and for individual speakers. Individuals will be given up to 3 minutes to speak.

Each speaker is asked to give their name, address and to identify the topic

The public comment period is not for personal grievances, political endorsements or political campaigning.

Speakers shall address all comments to the board chair and not to individual directors. Discussions between speakers and members of the audience is not be allowed.

This time is for receipt of public comment, not debate. Questions from directors will be for clarification only.

Anger, rudeness, ridicule, obscene or profane language, impatience and lack of respect for others and personal attacks are not allowed. A printable version of the Meeting Protocol is available at www.hsvpoa.org, in the members’ section, under governance.