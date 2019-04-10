Georgie Howardean Smith the daughter of Howard Brewer and Ellen Stone Brewer was born in Miller, Arkansas on February 22, 1939 and passed away in Heber Springs, Arkansas on March 29, 2019 at the age of 80 years.

She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Ellen brewer. Survivors are her husband Corbet Smith, a brother Roger Brewer and wife Mary of Greers Ferry, a brother in law Don Smith and wife Donnie, three sister in laws, Charlot Smith, Nadene Brewer and Beatrice Smith. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many great great nieces and nephews and many friends.

A visitation was held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and the funeral was at the church at 2:00 P.M. with burial in Shiloh Crossroads Cemetery by Rev. Greg Carr.

Pallbearers were Landon Cornett, Brandon Carr, Ryan Yoder, Greg Smith, Adam Smith and Perry Riley. Arrangements by Family Funeral Service. www.dwightfamilyfunera.com