Walter H. Jenkins, the son of Walter McKinley Jenkins and Lois Standrige Jenkins, was born in Rolla, Missouri on August 19, 1942, and passed away in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 23, 2019 at the age of 76 years.

Walter was a member of Oak Grove Church of God, and he was a laborer and logger by trade. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing and logging with his sons.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lois Jenkins, and two sisters. Walter is survived by his wife of 55 years Ethel Bowen Jenkins of Tumbling Shoals, three sons; Walter Jenkins and wife Lisa of Tumbling Shoals, Bobby Jenkins and wife Mary of Drasco, and Darrel Jenkins and wife Ann of Drasco, and six sisters and one brother.

Walter is also survived by six grandchildren: Randy Jenkins, Tony Jenkins, Darren Jenkins, Dustin Jenkins, Izabella Kirkendoll Jenkins and Josepha Kirkendoll Jenkins, and three great-grandchildren; Jake Jenkins, Travis Jenkins and Ava Jenkins. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and many, many friends.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday. May 28 at 12:00 Noon at Family Funeral Service Chapel and burial was in Heber Springs Cemetery. arrangements by Family Funeral Service. www.dwightfamilyfuneral.com

