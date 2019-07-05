Ida Rolfe-Walker, 89, of Clinton Township, Michigan passed away June 22, 2019. She was born in Foreman, Arkansas to the late Armitty and Mary Rolfe.

Visitation was scheduled Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. at Perry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Piney Grove Cemetery in Foreman, Arkansas.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one brother; James (Earnestine) Rolfe of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, caregivers; Annie Rolfe, Faye Rolfe, and Joy Rolfe, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services by Perry Funeral Home.