James Castleberry

James Castleberry age 84, of White Hall, AR died Saturday, May 2nd 2020 at the JRMC in Pine Bluff, AR.

Graveside services will be 2:00PM Monday, May 4th, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, North of Woodlawn, AR. Burial in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery by Frazer's Funeral Home. There is a visitation 12:30 PM till 1:30PM Monday, May 4th at Robinson-Fuller Funeral Home in White Hall, AR. ALL CDC guidelines are to be followed.