Tommye Wells

On Friday, May 22, 2020, Tommye Bailey Wells, passed at the age of 91, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held.

Tommye was born on August 16, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, to Marguerite and Lamar Bailey. Tommye married David ‘Dub’ Wells, and they had two sons, David and Stephen. Shortly after the birth of their son, Stephen, Dub lost his eyesight; an event that was cornerstone in shaping the driven, front-and-center personality for which Tommye was known. Rather than taking their new predicament as a hinderance, Tommye and Dub built a vibrant local drug store, Wells Drug, in Hampton, Arkansas, where the soda fountain was the center of town. Tommye also opened a women’s clothing boutique in El Dorado, Arkansas, The Clothes Closet. Perhaps Tommye’s most well know venture was the favorited Pine Bluff catfish restaurant, The Hush Puppy. For years, Tommye was the director of the Miss Calhoun County pageant, and was involved in numerous local and statewide civic and non-profit endeavors. Tommye was a member of the Board of Directors of the South Arkansas Telephone Company, in Hampton, Arkansas.

Tommye was a proud ‘Arkansas Traveler’, traveling to, and spending weeks in swing states as a ‘Friend of Bill’; where she talked to local citizens about why she is supporting the Arkansas Governor in the 1992 presidential election, and asking that they support him, too.

Bridge and fashion among her favorite pastimes, Tommye was also known to many at the Oaklawn Jockey Club, where she loved to spend weekends with her husband and their countless friends. However, she never failed to be back in Sheridan on Sunday morning, where she and Dub settled, to provide donuts for the congregation of her beloved First Methodist Church. Not one to hide her opinion, everyone looked forward to a conversation with Tommye, which was always sure to be humorous and direct.

Tommye was preceded in death by her husband, Dub, and is survived by her brother, Dr. Barry Bailey, sons David (Beverly) and Stephen (Cheri) Wells, grandchildren Lang (Anne), Scott, David William, Elizabeth Wells, and Tobi (Carter) Fairley, and great-grandchildren Hudson (Allie), Rivers, William Wells, and Ellison Fairley, niece Janice, and nephew Barry.

Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan

Daisy Suitt

Daisy Loretta (Marcussen) Suitt of Monticello, formerly of White Hall, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at age 85. She was born August 23, 1934, in Drew County to the late Willie and Sammie Marcussen of Monticello.

Daisy married George E. Suitt on August 28, 1956, in Greenville, Mississippi. She lived the life of a military wife, and devoted herself to her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, MSG George Edward Suitt (Ret) of White Hall; a daughter, Marvel Suitt Cooper of White Hall; and a brother, Glennon Marcussen of Monticello.

Survivors include two sons, Samuel T. Suitt (Jin) of Lawton, OK, and Stuart T. Suitt (Terry) of Sheridan, AR; two daughters, Mamie Suitt Meier (Monty) of Monticello, AR, and Marcia Suitt Holland; two brothers, Wayne Marcussen (Sarah) of Benton, AR, and Gaylon Marcussen (Bea) of Rogers, AR. She had 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Gannon Cooper of White Hall, AR, and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Chapel. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ruby Parrish

Ruby Parrish, 98, of Pine Bluff, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Amberwood Health and Rehab in Benton, Arkansas.

Mrs. Parrish was born May 10, 1922, in Kingsland, Arkansas, to the late John Cleveland and Donia Caroline O’Banion Bell. She grew up in Kingsland and received her education there. She was a homemaker and had worked for Fairfield Chemicals in housekeeping for a number of years.

She was of the Church of God faith. She loved gardening, quilting, and visiting with people during her free time.

Mrs. Parrish is survived by two sons, John Parrish of Cabot and Bobby Parrish of Pine Bluff; one daughter, Kathy Pack of Bryant; brother, Clifton Bell of Pine Bluff; two sisters, Eloise Reed and Annette Seamans, both of Pine Bluff; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Parrish; three daughters, Margie Parrish, Cleo Parrish, and Betty Parrish Wilkins; one brother; and three sisters.

There was a visitation Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Fuller-Hale South Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

A very special thank you to the staff of Amberwood Health and Rehab in Benton and her hospice team, Becky, Ryan, and Chaplain Lori.

Emma Grayson

Mrs. Emma Grayson 103, of Gould, Arkansas passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.