Eunice Rankin

Eunice Barringer Rankin, 99, of Pine Bluff, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Rankin was born December 2, 1920, in Quitman, Arkansas, to the late Ethan A. and Lena Phillips Barringer. She received her education in the New Edinburg Community, where she graduated from New Edinburg High School. She attended Arkansas State Teacher’s College for one year.

She married Robert N. Rankin, Jr., April 7, 1942, in Fordyce. She was a housewife and a member of First Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church. She had served as a teacher in Sunday School and Children’s Chapel. She was also a member of the Senior Citizen’s Choir and had served as a custodian at the church as well. She enjoyed reading, working jigsaw puzzles, sewing and crocheting afghans for her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Rita (Bill) Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas, Sandra (Mike) Holland of White Hall, Arkansas, and Lori (Mike) Robertson of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Lynn Johnson of Little Rock, Stephen M. Holland of Benton, Amy Nix of Oceanside, California, Brian Austin of Pine Bluff, Scott Austin of Pine Bluff, and Taylor Alvis of Texarkana; seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Austin, Phillip Austin, Jr., Elizabeth Nix, Lilah Holland, Norah Holland, Jonah Holland and Ty Alvis; and two brothers, A. J. Barringer of Wann, Oklahoma, and Bobby Barringer of White Hall.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Robert N. Rankin; and three brothers, Hilliard Barringer, Audis Barringer, and Farrell Barringer.

Graveside services will be Sunday, May 31, 2020, 2:00 PM, at Roselawn Cemetery with Reverend Robert Cossey officiating by Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Home.

The family has asked that memorials be sent to First Immanuel Baptist Church, 1500 West 73rd Street, Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Online condolences: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.

Melven Britten Sr.

Melven Lee Britten Sr. “Blue” was born in Gethsemane, Arkansas on October 28, 1948 to the late Charlie Britten Sr. and Azzie Lee Hodges-Harris. Melvin transitioned from his earthly home on Friday, May 22, 2020 to his heavenly home. He was preceded in death by a brother: James Ingram; Three grandchildren-Melvin Britten III, Trenise and Trenae Franklin; Step-father; Jim Bo Harris; Step-mother; Annie Lee Britten.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his beloved wife of forty nine years, Dorothy J. Britten, One son-Melvin L. Britten Jr., Four daughters- Trina Britten, Tonia Britten, Debra Britten, Dianna Britten, Four Brothers- Edward Britten, Donald Britten, Michael, and Charlie. Six Sisters- Lueberta(Willie) Dodson, Patricia Barnum, Vivian Thompson, Madgalene Womack, Lavata Pollard, and Linda Saulny. Twelve grandchildren- Jerrance (Teeairia) Franklin, Jamonte’ Franklin, Alexis Britten, Jalen Franklin, Marquis Britten, Ja’Kyra Franklin, Ta’Kendra Rauls, Melvin L. Britten IV., Braylon Foster, Andrew Artis, Chloe Powell, and Londyn Walker; Two great-grandchildren- Ja’Khayla Franklin, and Journei Franklin; Uncle- George Britten Sr., Father in law- R.G. Goal Sr,; Close Friends- Wright Joe Rouse and Amos Biley and a host of Neices, Nephews, Cousins, and Brother/Sister In-Laws.

Private Funeral Services are Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at New Community Baptist Church. Social Distancing will be strictly enforced. Visitation was held on Friday, May 29, 2020 6:30pm-7:30p.m. at Paradise Funeral Home. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Jewel Young

Mrs. Jewel Young 79, of Pine Buff, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Viewing 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Interment Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Inglewood Cemetery, Inglewood, California. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Ann Maynard

Ann Brown Taylor Maynard. Ann Brown was born February 25, 1916, in Pine Bluff, AR. Her parents were W. W. Taylor, formerly of St. Louis, MO., and Estelle Brown Taylor who was originally from Camden, AR.

Ann married Joe. B. Maynard of Pine Bluff, AR on November 2, 1935. They had three children; Jo Ann Maynard Hankins of Rogers, AR; Joe B. Maynard (Bucky) of Pine Bluff; Marian Estelle Maynard of Bentonville, AR. There are four grandchildren: Chris Hankins of Katy, TX; Meribeth Schaap of Tontitown, AR, Jerry Shepard of Austin, AR, and Lee Brown Maynard of Rye, AR. There are thirteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Marian Taylor Mitchell, her husband, Joe, to whom she was married fifty seven years and a great granddaughter, Sidneigh Paige Maynard.

Ann was a Methodist, who in addition to her involvement with church, enjoyed attending CFO camps which were interdenominational. In Pine Bluff she faithfully visited people in nursing homes where she accompanied singing using her autoharp. She attended Hendrix College.

She worked as a hostess for Newcomer Greeting Service, a family business, visiting and welcoming new people to Pine Bluff and also organized their club which met monthly. In addition to this, she worked with the Frank Lauback literacy group teaching people to read; also going into the prison system. At age 92 she could still play a dozen songs committed to memory on the piano. At 100 she played Jesus Loves Me on a television spot.

Ann will always be remembered for her quick smile, a great sense of humor, encouraging words, and continually pointing others to the Lord.

She will be missed much by her family and friends and all who were touched by her life. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ella Lee Smith

Mrs. Ella Lee Smith 94, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.