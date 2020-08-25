Annie Booth

Retired Army Major Annie Rebecca (Reba) Booth, 85, of Pine Bluff, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at The Waters of White Hall. She was born October 8, 1934 at Woodville, GA, to Charlie H. Booth and Sallie Lou Nash Booth. She graduated in 1952 from Union Point High School, Union Point, GA, and in 1956 from the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing in Atlanta, GA.

Annie worked at several doctor’s offices in Atlanta until joining the Air Force for two years. She then joined the Army, completing 20 years of service. She served overseas in Vietnam and Iran. In the United States, she was stationed at Fort McArthur, Fort Polk, Fort Bragg and Fort Sam Houston. Upon completing military service, she worked at International Paper Company in Pine Bluff and retired in 2001.

Annie was the seventh of eight children. Four brothers and three sisters are deceased. Her younger brother, John Robert Booth of New Braunfels, TX, passed away just 2 months before her. She was also preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, James Thomas Booth, Sara Annie Arnold Booth, Robert Thomas Nash, and Nora Catherine Vaughan Nash.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Catherine Frazer and Marianne Cesery Gaddy of Pine Bluff.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online registration and live-streaming of the graveside service is at www.ralphrobinsonandson.com

Miss Booth may be viewed from Noon-5:00 P.M. Thursday, August 27, at Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Directors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any veteran’s organization.

Ed Barnhart

Charlie Edward “Ed” Barnhart, Jr. of Sheridan, Arkansas was born December 31, 1944 in Camden, Arkansas, the son of the late Charlie Edward Barnhart, Sr. and Laura Barnhart. He was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church in Sheridan and had served in the United States Army Reserve. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and playing on his computer.

Mr. Barnhart died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton at the age of 75. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors: wife of 40 years, Ruby Thompson Barnhart of Sheridan; son, Randy (Sharon) Pearcy of Kentucky; daughters, Rebecca (John) Moore of Yorktown, Virginia, Monica (Tim) Bunting of Ward; sister, Esther Bolton of Sterling, New York; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and a host of extended family members, church family and friends.

A Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery in Sheridan. There will be no visitation.

Due to Covid 19, face masks are required and social distancing is required.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Meadowview Southern Baptist Church, Kitchen Fund, 9914 Hwy 270 East, Sheridan, Arkansas 72150. Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-1306. www.memorialgardenssheridan.com.

Lenord Robinson Jr.

Lenord Robinson, Jr., age 54, of Seneca, SC, formerly of Pine Bluff passed away on August 2, 2020. He was born August 15, 1965. He was preceded in death by his father, Lenord Robinson, Sr., sister, Velma Gertrude Robinson, grandparents Burnis Wooldridge and Velma Lee Wooldridge McLelland and his step-father Terry L. Foster.

He is survived by his son Brandon Lenord Robinson of Greenville, SC, caretaker, Wanda Hayes of Seneca, SC, his mother, Maudie Virginia Foster of Redfield, AR, sisters, Frankie Conner Hargrove of Redfield, AR, Eva Lee and Bobby Price of Odessa, TX, Nomie Virginia Lynn Green Kee of Shreveport, LA, step-brother, Adam J. Foster and Angela Daly of Norman, OK, brother-in-law Terrell Ray Hargrove of San Augustine, TX, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled at this time. www.buiefuneralhome.com.

Donna Miller

Donna Lee Miller, 91, of Pine Bluff, died peacefully August 22, 2020. She was born April 20th, 1929, in Rover, Yell County Arkansas, to Don Gillum and Sybil Gillum.

She had five younger siblings: Arthur, Betty, Martha, Rex, and John. The Gillum family moved from Rover to Gould, Arkansas, where Donna graduated from Gould High School in 1947. She moved to Chicago with her sister Betty for employment opportunities and was later joined by her youngest sister Martha. They often spoke about their time there as the adventure of a lifetime.

Donna returned to Arkansas in 1953 where she met her future husband Beauford Miller. Beauford and Donna were married in 1954 and raised three children, Steven, Paul & Susan.

Beauford died in 1969 and Donna went back to work to support the family. She was employed as legal secretary by the Goldberger Law Firm and later by Bridges, Young, Matthews & Davis. She was later employed by the State Corrections Department at the Diagnostic Unit as Secretary where she worked until retirement. Donna put her family first before everything providing love & support to her children throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her three children, Steven Miller of Pine Bluff, Paul Miller of Bartlett, TN and Susan Miller of Fayetteville, AR; two grandchildren, Amy Rodriguez of Fayetteville and Robert Wygal of Pine Bluff; three great-grandchildren Andon, River & Laurel Rodriguez of Fayetteville.

A private service may be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Directors. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Arkansas, 201 Markham Center Drive, Little Rock, Arkansas 72205. Online register: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.

Varris Crosby

Varris Kaye Crosby, 56, of Pine Bluff, passed away August 19, 2020. Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery with Pastor James Rice, Jr. officiating by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Paradise Funeral Home. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Porter Johnson III

Porter Johnson III, of Pine Bluff passed Monday August 24, 2020 at JRMC. Arrangements by Henson-Holcomb Mortuary.

Nolan McAfee

Nolan McAfee, of Pine Bluff passed Monday August 24, 2020 at JRMC. Arrangements by Henson-Holcomb Mortuary.