The Word of the Lord came unto me on Dec. 14, 2018:

“This nation and this city will not change through the political arena but through my word. For my word is a hammer, a sword, and a fire. My word, and only my word can break the power of Satan over this city. Only my word can reach the hearts of the youth of this city. Only my word can burn like fire in a cold and callous heart.

“Many think and have left my word with hope in government rather than look to me. For I am your strength, and hope for change. Listen, listen, you are doing everything in the flesh for satisfaction from one another. Know this it’s not by man’s might or his power it’s by my spirit says the Lord. Read my word and tell me if you can. What government, king, politician, or army had the ability to conquer and live victoriously without me saith the Lord? Tell me if you can!

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge, the knowledge from my word. I have spoken to you to pray, seek my face and turn from your wicked ways and I will hear and forgive your sin and heal your land. There are too many that want recognition for themselves. Know this, I will not share my glory with no one. Have you not read what I said through the Prophet Jeremiah? ‘Let not the wiseman glory in his wisdom, let not the mighty man glory in his might, nor let the rich man glory in his riches; but let him who glories glory in this, that he understands and knows me. That I am the Lord, exercising loving kindness, judgment, and righteousness in the earth. For in these I delight,’ says the Lord.

“Hear the words from the Prophet Isaiah. ‘For thus says the Lord, who created the heavens, who is God, who formed the earth and made it, who has established it, who did not create it in vain, who formed it to be inhabited. I am the Lord, and there is no other. I have not spoken in secret in a dark place of the earth; I did not say to the seed of Jacob, seek me in vain; I the Lord, speak righteousness, I declare things that are right.

“My children rise up and save your city for I am a God of mercy. Look to me and be saved all you ends of the earth! For I am God, and there is no other. As I spoke again to Jeremiah, for I am ready to perform my word.”

The Rev. Kerry Price Sr. is the pastor at Breath of Life Church at Pine Bluff.

