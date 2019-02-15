Our board hastily voted, allowing a special election to add a 1 percent sales tax to complete a museum. Once completed, a privately held Public Facilities Board would be appointed landlord to manage, without any public scrutiny. Promoters have already stated they will need additional funding once completed and already have a $60,000 monthly payroll. Fort Smith residents not only have the highest water/sewer rates in the entire state, but the highest allowed by law. A water/sewer bill costing $50 in Little Rock costs $150 in Fort Smith. We have the highest foster children rate in the state and one of the highest opiate addiction rates. Why are these things happening?

Bentonville has the privately funded $850 million Crystal Bridges Museum. Tulsa has the recently completed privately funded $465 million Gathering Place by the Kaiser family. Springdale has the more modest Jones Center, also built with private funds, but still impressive, complete with an ice skating rink. Prominent families will benefit using our tax dollars developing the museum.

It has been suggested by adding .050 mills property tax to all CBID properties and designating those properties "Entertainment District," may be a solution. Businesses within the "Entertainment District" could raise rents and the price of beer to offset the added tax on their property. Such was used to add sewer to Cavanaugh properties when annexed years ago and removed when improvements were paid off.

Would the additional property tax placed on CBID properties be sufficient to support the museum, the privately owned Ferris wheel, the Convention Center and other CBID projects? I don’t know, but it is one alternative and places the burden to pay solely on the backs of those who will benefit and not on those who can least afford the tax. Vote no on March 12.