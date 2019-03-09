I encourage the citizens of Fort Smith to vote for the one penny, nine-month, non-renewable sales tax to support the completion of the United States Marshals Museum. My decision to vote for this nine-month, non-renewable sales tax and to encourage others to do so is based on many factors: pride in the Marshals Service and a desire to honor the critical role it has played in keeping our country safe; recognition of the important connections between the Marshals Service and the history of Fort Smith; and appreciation of the educational opportunities the museum will provide locally, regionally and nationally.

My support is also based on the recognition that the museum will both anchor and drive the development of the riverfront and downtown Fort Smith. If one looks at the Clinton Museum in Little Rock, the Gathering Place Park on Tulsa’s riverfront, and Bricktown in Oklahoma City, you see areas revitalized and made dynamic by the community’s willingness to invest in its future. And these investments result in increased business, tourism, and community enjoyment that provide worthwhile returns for everyone.

Please be willing to vote FOR Fort Smith’s future and for the U.S. Marshals Museum