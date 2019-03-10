The U.S. Marshals Service and Fort Smith are inextricably linked, both in the past and the future of this city. Residents and city leaders showed pride and support when advocating for Fort Smith as the city of choice for this national museum after a multi-year, hard-fought campaign. Being chosen was a significant honor and now, we must continue to show that pride and support with the passage of a temporary tax to see this dream come to fruition. This is critical for the reputation of the city, future economic development and honoring the U.S. marshals who served our country and city. We do not want to come down on the wrong side of progress on this one, Fort Smith.

The choices voters make next week, for or against, will linger as part of the undertone of the city for years to come. Today, we advocate for a vote that reflects a spirit of progress while we honor the past.

Fort Smith voters should stand with the U.S. Marshals Service in its time of need to create a museum that will not only bring them honor, but also benefit this city and region for years to come. Let’s not let shortsightedness hold us back. We understand it won’t be easy. We understand that many already feel taxed beyond what they can afford. But what truly great changes have been easy?

We are not New York City. We don’t turn away Amazon. (If you’re reading, Amazon leaders, we can still make room for you here.) In other words, we do not turn away life-changing opportunities — they just don’t come along often enough — even if we can’t all agree the best way to do it. Folks like us, in Fort Smith, we roll up our sleeves, rise to the challenge and get it done.

Unlike the U.S. Marshals and deputies who have taken on risky missions for the country’s safety and preservation of the rule of law since 1789, the Fort Smith voters are being asked to approve 1 penny per dollar spent on purchases and services for nine months. By utilizing a limited time sales tax, those outside the city — tourists, commuters and a host of those passing through will also help pay for an entity that will reward the entire city for generations to come.

Because of numerous safeguards and restrictions put in place to garner public trust, there is no risk on this vote to support the museum’s needs and ensure a world-class museum is created. However, there is a serious risk of not supporting this investment in Fort Smith.

Many have wondered whether this sets a precedent for other entities to seek a tax to aid in future economic development needs. The truth is that oftentimes taxes subsidize economic development without getting a separate vote on the matter. In this case, leaders felt this was important enough to put in front of voters. The simple truth is, this museum is a big deal and it needs our help now. Why would we turn our back on them in their time of need, after they have done so much work already?

As Fort Smith Mayor George McGill noted recently, a “yes” vote means that we “seize the opportunity to put our best foot forward.” In a statement issued Monday, McGill points out we have a rare opportunity to send a powerful message to the state and the nation that Fort Smith not only embraces, supports and celebrates its law enforcement heritage but also proclaim the Arkansas riverfront is open for business.

“Communities that invest in themselves thrive, prosper, and grow,” McGill wrote. “Communities that refuse to accept this reality whither, decay and ultimately fail.”

Imagine how hard it’s going to be for the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation to raise the final $17.1 million needed for the museum to be complete. The foundation has raised $35.4 million in cash, pledges and land donations. That is no small feat, especially when considering 54 percent of it has been raised from Fort Smith and Van Buren.

We know it truly is a sacrifice for some people on fixed incomes to add even 1 percent onto the city’s current combined city, state and county sales tax rate of 9.75 percent. In comparison, however, look at Van Buren where there is a 10.25 percent sales tax. There are people in Van Buren who live on fixed incomes and the Fort Smith rate of 10.75 percent with the museum’s nine-month tax is just a half of a percent higher.

Van Buren and the entire west Arkansas region, however, will benefit from the museum in Fort Smith with an expectation of about 125,000 visitors a year creating an estimated annual economic for the area of $13 million to $22 million. How many other ways can a temporary burden like this, 1 penny from each dollar spent, create that big of an impact? As one wise person recently said, “many hands make light work.”

Some in the community feel this was never their desire to have a U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, and they don’t want an additional tax no matter what it is for. We fully respect that viewpoint. But for the greater good, we hope that voters will show inner strength and vision for a larger mission. Let’s roll up our sleeves, rise to the challenge and vote “FOR” the museum investment in this special election.