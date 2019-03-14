Peter O'Toole was nobody's fool,

a very wise man was he.

He kept a strict budget, saved very well,

but on Friday nights in a pub he would dwell.

One starry night, when he was half tight

gorgeous Mary McGee came into his sight,

with her flaming red hair and shining green eyes.

Many an Irishman she hypnotized.

Peter O'Toole was nobody's fool,

at first melt, he hadn't a chance.

For Mary McGee was his fantasy

and he was ripe for romance.

He made her a deal, she couldn't repeal.

"Stay five years my faithful wife,

And you'll have my savings to cushion your life."

When five years was up, much to Peter's surprise,

she still lovingly slept right by his side.

For an Irishman's charms

and the strength of his arms

can extend any romance.