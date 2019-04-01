Around St. Patrick's Day, folks are thinking of some things in green, like clothes and potatoes for instance. Around Easter, folks are thinking of something in red, especially a cross on Mount Calvary. Between St. Patrick's Day and Eastertime, folks think of national news items such as the advent and venting of the green politicians and their sadness that Trump wasn't caught red-handed colluding with the Russians.

It's interesting, but others and I have experienced problems in a reverse religious way. We'd see Jesus on the cross in red, then worry about how much collusion we needed to do with him in green with our greenbacks for the eternal salvation of souls. Oh if only a great savior in green would come forward in the reincarnated spirit of Federal Reserve Chairman Greenspan with his continuously rolling green liquidities pressed. One could wonder why the eternal savior would take care of a red liquidities matter by himself but would resort to having professional beggars plead for the green liquidities of eternal salvation and never, never, never hear a church hill spokesman declare, "It is finished." Inquiring minds want to know.

People who thus worry in green need a religious environmental change. Attend Primitive Baptist Church. I started years ago and I breathe much easier now.

The incarnate God took care of matters in red on behalf of all the individuals God gave him. When he said, "It is finished," he did not hand a dual-colored baton over to a green liquidities savior or saviors. May folks who have Advil and BC Powder headaches from gazing at red through green; discard the green and see clearly: Hebrews 10:14, Romans 8:28-39.