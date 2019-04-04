The battles cries of the old Dr. Watts’ hymns still pound in my heart, filling me with passion, helping me to focus, to stand and to fight for things of God.

Yes, I am at the end of generation X and beginning of millennials born September of 1980. I am a child of The One and Only True God, the Most High King and Jesus Christ is my personal Lord and Savior.

For there is one church, God, Lord and Faith (Eph .4:1-7). But I, grew up in Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer and every Sunday for long as I could remember, the Dr. Watts hymns, as some people may reference them, were sung. As a child, the old church songs were used as teachable moments to share about the goodness of God. Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ (1 Cor. 11:1).

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made; in him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not comprehended it.

Developing humility as a leader is vital to the growth and success of the overall leadership and legacy. Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death — even death on a cross! (Phil. 2:8).

Servant Leadership comes with great humility to God, within one self and serving the community.

My child, never forget the things I have taught you. Store my commands in your heart. If you do this, you will live many years, and your life will be satisfying. Never let loyalty and kindness leave you! Tie them around your neck as a reminder. Write them deep within your heart. Then you will find favor with both God and people, and you will earn a good reputation (Pro. 3:1-4).

How can we forget the shoes Jesus Christ walked in? But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; the chastisement for our peace was upon Him, and by His stripes we are healed (Isaiah 53:5).

From the past we shape our future by learning the things of God which is the way of love. A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another (John 13:35-35).

There’s only one race of people so get over the craziness that may sometime come in our hearts and minds. So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them (Gen. 1:27). Ethnicity refers to the cultural characteristics of someone. In this sense, ethnicity is something that may not always be visible. Whose shoes are you walking behind?

Following behind the good shoes of Jesus Christ, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awakened the national consciousness of loving one another as brothers or sisters in Christ. Beloved, community seeks an end to poverty, hunger, and homelessness; racism and discrimination of all kinds, and works to replace such bigotry and prejudice with a spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood.

Anthony A. Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

