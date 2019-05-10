Education is a staple aspect of progression into the future, but it has several errors that stem back to the creation of classrooms over a century ago. Since the industrial style classroom, education has held on to original teaching styles. In order to modernize school systems, advancements in the classroom must be made by removing old traditions and implementing new learning styles. The altering of graduation requirements is necessary for progression into the future.

In order to change what students can do during school, the core of the education system must be altered. This core is the statewide graduation requirement, which requires all students to take 23 credit hours of the 28 hours available in each student's secondary schooling. New options should be added to the graduation requirements by individualizing curriculums for different paths.

Technical or vocational facilities should be standard in each school district. This linked learning approach incorporates technical schools into the school district while also pushing college preparedness classes. District-wide approaches will give the students more of choice in which programs interest them. These new routes develop new curriculums that students can choose from. Giving students the freedom to drive their high school career will push them to succeed, and it will reduce the number of dropouts from school districts.

Unfortunately, individual school districts can not change the graduation requirements; it is a decision made by the state school board. We need to help implement these changes by doing more research, spreading awareness, and contacting local school boards.