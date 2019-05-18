When Judge Napolitano of Fox News stood on a street and listed several of Trump's deliberate acts of obstructing justice to attempt to derail Mueller's Russia investigation, Trump is guilty as sin. These instances are real facts and Trump would have the groveling Republicans in the Senate approve William Barr as the new attorney general.

Barr will forever be known as another fat, bootlicking, butt-kisser who Trump nominated because he knew Barr would do his bidding: lying through his teeth, stating that Trump was not guilty of obstruction of justice. He would hold up the Mueller Report for a month to delay information from getting out and alerting the United States. Barr would also charge that the Department of Justice had spied on Trump. On April 30, it was reported that Mueller used polite legal phrases to call Barr a liar that left the American public confused.

Barr's history of being a fixer and liar goes back to his earlier time as the attorney general in Bush Sr.'s administration. He would create the pardons that tossed out the convictions and guilty pleas of several of the Iran-Contra figures from the Reagan administration. Reagan and Bush should have been impeached and thrown out for an undeclared war against Nicaragua. Large amounts of cocaine was smuggled into the United States by the CIA to make money to help funnel illegal guns to the Contras in hopes of overthrowing the government of Nicaragua. Almost by accident, as a senior customs inspector, I would find that the cocaine loads were being smuggled into Los Angeles and that no one would investigate. That made me a Democrat.