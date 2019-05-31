There is so much more we got to keep on fighting for in the kingdom of God. Do you still want to fight? I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work and As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world (John 9:4-5).

What is your life? Life is short. It’s like a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes. We are children of God and kingdom workers for the causes that Father has spoken and birthed into our hearts. We must fight with the full armor of God in place. (Eph: 6:10-18) Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

Time management is the process of planning and exercising conscious control of time spent on specific activities, especially to increase effectiveness, efficiency and productivity. It involves a juggling act of various demands upon a person relating to work, social life, family, hobbies, personal interests and commitments with the finiteness of time.

Planning, goal setting, prioritizations, self-awareness, motivation, focus, communication skills and delegation/outsourcing are all essential time management. And He said to them, “Why did you seek Me? Did you not know that I must be about My Father’s business?” (Luke 2:49).

Are you too busy for God? Jesus went throughout all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom and healing every disease and every affliction. When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest” (Matt. 9:35-38).

Are you seeking God Right Now? Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. God blesses those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they will be satisfied. “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled” (Matt. 5:6).

What do you have a thirst or hunger for in life? But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well (Matthew 6:33). Delight yourself also in the Lord, And He shall give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord, Trust also in Him and He shall bring it to pass. (Psalm 37:5).

How well balanced is your life? False balance is an abomination to the Lord: but a just weight is his delight. When pride cometh, then cometh shame: but with the lowly is wisdom. The integrity of the upright shall guide them: but the perverseness of transgressors shall destroy those. (Proverbs 11:1).

A well-balanced life helps create a platform to reach others for the kingdom of God. The well balanced life means considering all aspects of your life: relationships, work, fitness and health, and emotional well-being and most of all God’s will for your life. So, right now what are you doing?

•

Anthony A. Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

•

Editor’s note: Pastors or associate pastors interested in writing for this section may submit articles to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.