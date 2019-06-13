Do local churches impact the community? “Sir, the servant said, what you ordered has been done, but there is still room. Then the master told his servant, Go out to the roads and country lanes and compel them to come in, so that my house will be full. For none of those I first invited will get even the smallest taste of my banquet.” Luke 14:22-24.

How can church make a real change in the communities? Establish a partnership with the local school system. Churches should have the best playgrounds in the neighborhood and programs to reach people where they are in their lives.

Provide a childcare service and also provide overnight night childcare. The consequences of the lack of affordable and quality child care are often overlooked. The problems produced are real and severe to the community.

Children who start kindergarten behind too often stay behind. Among children who arrive at school without the skills needed for success, over 85 percent are still behind in 4th grade. The average cost to provide center-based child care for an infant in the United States is $1,230 per month. What can the church do to assist with child care and after school program?

“Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Proverbs 22:6.

The essential meaning of the Koinonia embraces concepts conveyed in the English terms community, communion, joint participation, sharing and intimacy. Koinonia can therefore refers in some contexts to a jointly contributed gift. The Greek word captures the entirety of this relationship. It involves active participation in Christian community: sharing in spiritual blessings and giving material blessings.

“All the believers were together and had everything in common and sold property and possessions to give to anyone who had need. ” Act 2:44-45.

If schools and nonprofits collaborate with faith-based organizations the community way of life changes. Not-for-profit organizations must be committed to excellence that transforms the lives of the people they serve.

There is a need for innovative leadership in integrating housing, health care and supportive services, serving seniors of all income levels and families.

Although the forums are virtual like (Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram, etc.), these are ways to connect people in the same the community can. The church can assist the community by offering programs that match local business owners. Mentor relationships form naturally through organized interactions like small business Sunday networking sessions.

Mentor groups are very much needed to provide one-on-one accountability that can support the local community. Should the doors of the church be closed? More availability is needed to reach a hurting people and community.

Have you ever waited for a call back from someone or a response to a text? Just think how it makes you feel — impatient, stressed, feeling that you are not important enough for a timely respond. People need the church to be there for them in those hard times in life.

Most churches are only open less than eight hours a week. Maybe you can find someone to respond to a real need right before Sunday morning worship service. (LOL)

“Brothers, if someone is caught in a trespass, you who are spiritual should restore him with a spirit of gentleness. But watch yourself, or you also may be tempted. Carry one another’s burdens and in this way you will fulfill the Law of Christ. If anyone thinks he is something when he is nothing, he deceives himself” Galatians 6:1-3.

Anthony A. Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

Editor’s note: Pastors or associate pastors interested in writing for this section may submit articles to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.