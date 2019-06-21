In 1980, I served at the Public Affairs Office at Fort Chaffee during the Mariel boatlift. These were Cuban citizens seeking freedom from the Castro regime. Some were former prisoners from jail; many were educated professionals — doctors, lawyers and teachers. Some signed forms declaring their homosexuality simply to escape. Men, women and quite a few children of all ages arrived. Many weren't in good health because of poverty and persecution.

Initially the premises were under military control with co-leadership through the U.S. State Department. As the months passed, the Cubans became more and more agitated and hopeless due to the small number of sponsorships within the United States. Conditions were harsh and many were treated unfairly.

Once operations were totally transferred to the State Department, I became the executive assistant to the Task Force director. President Carter opened the doors to America for these refugees. Gov. Bill Clinton made every effort to provide whatever means of support the state could allow.

Only one look into the refugees' eyes spoke volumes of their fear, loneliness, frustration and hopelessness. Be they mentally or physically ill, educationally challenged or a product of Castro's prison life and propaganda, they were all human beings and if at all possible, deserved a new start in life in the United States, the greatest country in the world.

There is so much more to tell of this story; the phases of Cuban treatment can only parallel the situation encountered by our current stream of refugees from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Diplomacy and prayers are the only solution.