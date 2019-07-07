It’s too hot already.

We’re ready for fall to get here in a hurry, now.

The heat index reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit the other day, hot enough to make you sweat just thinking about mowing the grass.

The cool kids might love this stuff, but we’re ready for crisp mornings and 50-degree nights again. By the time August gets here the road to the Rockies will be festooned with scores of hell-bent Arkansas license plates. If the Arkies are lucky, they won’t be confused for the migrant caravans out of South America and be allowed safe asylum and access to cold beverages and medicines.

Whether it’s human induced global warming or not, we are not a fan of three-digit heat indexes. This is at least one topic on which we should all agree. It’s easier to moderate body temperature by adding clothes and building fire than taking off clothes and finding a puddle big enough to soak in.

It was good however to see most people in the area survived the Fourth of July unscathed — unlike the finger-fleeing firefight that ensued in central Arkansas’ College Station on Wednesday. But we’re starting to hold our breath for mid-November when none of us are in much jeopardy of a heat stroke just for walking to the mailbox.

We’re also glad to see the authorities caught up with those escapees from the Mansfield Juvenile Facility on Thursday. The boys must have thought Independence Day meant they could steal a car and run free back to Texas for the day to gnaw on brisket and banana pudding. Sorry guys. You do the crime, you do the time. That means no Texas brisket; just fake hamburgers and pudding cups for you criminals. Hey, at least you have air conditioning.

Of the many things to be thankful for these days, including our crafty police force and the freedom of the press, is the air conditioner. It gets our utmost respect and attention. While heated debates can rage on over the “stable genius” president and his policies, or lack thereof, at least it can be done in an environment for law-abiding citizens free of fear of imprisonment, and with an air conditioner. If you live in Fayetteville, you can even be a noncitizen and help craft policy as a city council member. See, Fort Smith, isn’t it nice to look on the brighter side of things for a change? There is so much negativity in the world. Here is a reminder though.

The heat is on.

And it’s on high.

It’s hotter than debates about immigration, abortion and guns all piled together.

And at times like this, we should all be seriously thinking about those without air conditioning. Maybe take some time this week to check in on an elderly neighbor who may not have an air conditioner and make sure they are OK. And maybe let the dog and cat in for a little while to cool down. And please, for the sake of all that is good, don't leave your child in the car alone in this heat. They will die. And you will go to jail. Or you should, anyway.