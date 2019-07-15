That God's children are partially blinded by mental conditioning seems to me to be illustrated in a misquoting of a line in "Amazing Grace": "I once was lost, but now I'm found, was blind but now I see." Well, the word "I'm" isn't there but folks sing it while looking at the line.

While driving down the highways looking at billboard messages, I sometimes think, "That sign said just what I was thinking about." Next time I see the sign, I realize it didn't say what I had thought it said at all. I had mentally projected what I was already thinking into it.

In reading the Bible, it is easy for people to project into verses their theologies. In 1982, I read the Old Testament once and the New Testament twice, consciously trying to not let preconceived notions interfere with understanding it. I carefully read the literature and listened to the sermons of Primitive Baptists. The theological thinking strikes me as being carefully analytical, coalescing, satisfying and correct.

I often sing "am" while perhaps everyone else sings "I'm" but what's actually important is the God-honoring rejoicing in the simple fact that "I am" came and did exactly what He said He would do.

Contemplate upon Matthew 1:21 and Hebrews 1:3.