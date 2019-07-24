During high-water periods, I've always checked the levels at Lake Tenkiller on my Corps of Engineers — Tulsa app on my phone, due to having a lake home at Snake Creek Marina and boats docked in the marina. This way I knew the lake level, dam flow, etc. Luckily I sold this home and a boat before the last tornado hit and destroyed the marina.

During this last high-water incident with the river, I used both the Tulsa and the Little Rock Corps of Engineers apps to check the current river flood stages, not only for the Fort Smith-Van Buren area, but also other lock stages throughout Arkansas. What was interesting to see was the Fort Smith area, as well as most areas, in a severe flood stage while water levels in the Little Rock area were not even near flood stage. This was checked daily and only near the end of high water did this area even experience any flood stage.

I wonder who has the authority with the Corps of Engineers to determine lock or flood gate control and exactly who lives along the Arkansas River in Little Rock that was being protected? In my opinion, certain areas were expendable while one was protected. If there is a way to go back and check these daily records, it might be worth the time. The apps are United States Army Corps of Engineers — Tulsa and Little Rock, if anyone is interested.