We don’t know what the letters stood for, the “KKK” featured at the top of several buildings in downtown Fort Smith. But we’re grateful they’re gone now.

Three beautiful stars representing the U.S. Marshals Service now adorn three buildings in downtown Fort Smith where the letters “KKK” once were on display at 912, 403 and 405 Garrison Ave. The letters likely stand for someone’s initials, but because there is evidence of Ku Klux Klan political activity in the early 1920s, and because those letters elicit an emotional response even today, they needed to come down.

At least two of these buildings are thought to stand for builder Charles Kayser, according to research offered to the Times Record back in the spring by local historian Joe Wasson. Contacts at the Fort Smith Museum of History also point to Wasson’s research showing possible “K” letter connections to Ketchum Iron Works.

Though no one with a last name that starts with the letter “K” was listed in the abstract for 912 Garrison, archives show KKK members were active nearby. Newspaper articles in the 1920s show the KKK had a presence in downtown Fort Smith and was closely tied to at least one mayoral election in the city.

That the letters probably didn’t represent this group didn’t make it OK to leave them there. It didn’t matter what the letters stood for — someone’s initials or something else entirely. They reflected badly on our area. African-American leaders in the community rightly asked in years past to have them taken down, and we’re pleased it’s finally happened. We can imagine tourists’ reactions to the sight over the years, not fully understanding what the letters mean. Conclusions would be reached about Fort Smith about our lack of interest in diversity and our unacceptance of each other within the community, and those conclusions couldn’t be further from the truth. We are a welcoming, inclusive city, one that is proud of its past (most of it, anyway) but ready to take hold of its future.

The selection of a marshal’s star to cover the letters is a perfect choice and seems fitting for an area that’s proud of its western heritage and connection to the “taming” of the old west (Bass Reeves immediately comes to mind, of course. We can imagine the former slave and well-known lawman would be pleased the see the letters taken down in a town where his likeness is seen in a statue at 200 Garrison Ave., just a few blocks away from the buildings.)

Charolette Tidwell, director of Antioch for Youth and Family who has lived in Fort Smith her whole life, said she first noticed the letters on 912 Garrison Ave. in the 1960s. “It can stand for something that is very much offensive to the African-American community, and we’d like an explanation of why it still stands,” she said in April. Tidwell also said she believes the letters aren’t supportive of the direction city leaders in recent years have tried to push downtown Fort Smith and the riverfront.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill reached out to Westphal Group owner Benny Westphal about the letters after a Times Record inquiry in the spring. He said Westphal told him he would take the letters down as soon as possible. “He told me he doesn’t want anything standing in the way of Fort Smith’s progress,” McGill said in April.

Built circa 1900 as Narisi Bros. Confectionary, the building at 912 Garrison Ave. is now owned by The Westphal Group. Thai Curry restaurant is on the first floor. The structures, in the same building, at 403 and 405 Garrison Ave. were built in 1886 and are owned by Griffin Properties. The buildings’ histories are known, even if the history behind the “KKK” initials has been lost. History itself is not being erased by removing those letters. We’re not ignoring the past so much as we are looking ahead to the future.

“Even if it is a person’s initials, you understand the context. You have to, especially living in the area we’re in and the time we’re in,” community leader Sam Price said in April. “You understand why someone would be taken aback by something like that.”

We understand completely. It was time for the letters to be removed, and we offer high praise for everyone involved in that process. The stars used to cover up the letters will help Fort Smith shine even more brightly.