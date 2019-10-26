The article on developing the 51 acres on Riverfront Drive is correct. The land was originally purchased for the construction of softball fields and meant to replace the fields lost due to the expansion of the National Cemetery onto land that was Andrews Field, where the Sebastian County Girls Softball League played for many years.

I was working with a group favoring the expansion. In order to get the city to donate to the Andrews Field property, the group promised to replace the lost softball fields. Once the donation of the land was complete, the group lost interest. I took it upon myself to raise the money for the fields. The softball folks wanted to be in the downtown area. Working with then-Deputy City Administrator Dean Kruitoff, the land was located on Riverfront Drive. A gridiron show was organized and with sponsorships and time and money contributions, $60,000 was raised. Later, Rep. Jo Carson arranged for $250,000 to come from the Arkansas Legislature. Added to this was $130,000 from the Westphal family. They were told at the time that the new park would be named Robbie Westphal Park. Unfortunately, when a sales tax was requested for the construction of the ball fields and other amenities at the site, it was defeated. The softball league then agreed to move the operation to Ben Geren Park and the issue of the acreage became moot.

Now, with the ongoing development of this land, I think it is appropriate to honor the unofficial commitment to the Westphals and name the park for Robbie. I have discussed this with Mayor McGill and Casey Milspaugh on the parks commission. They are both in favor. The Westphals have been so supportive and generous to many projects in this city that I feel it is the least we can do.