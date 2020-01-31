The U.S. Constitution is in urgent need of an overhaul — we must eliminate the Electoral College. Not now, not tomorrow, but yesterday. At least that's what we're hearing.

But why? It helps to learn where we're hearing it from. Out of the last four presidential elections, two of the winners (Bush and Trump) both failed to win the popular vote; they won their offices by an election process designed to incentivize smaller states to the union by leveling the political playing field between the large and the small. Such protective measures may not seem fair to a losing majority, who we suspect would be the one to suggest changing the rules to favor his own party in future elections, or perhaps even making them retroactive to a contest lost. But in all fairness, is it really fair having large metropolitan areas that dominate in population, decide the cultural and societal values of middle/flyover America? In fancying fairness for the large, how to deal with unfairly disadvantaging the small? The game itself is played within the framework of our nation's Constitution: Both parties play by the same rules and, as for disparities, out of 58 presidential contests, 53 gained the majority vote. Not perfect, but not bad.

In a day, the bar for impeachment has been lowered to the level of political disparagement, where the party of the first part simply refuses to acknowledge the legitimacy of the party of the second part. The Electoral College may not matter that much in the future choice of presidents. There may be a simpler, alternate way of dealing with a loss: An impeachment probe in search of an excuse, launched the moment the winning ballot hits the box.