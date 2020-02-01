Trade with international allies is the backbone of the American economy. Importing and exporting goods and services not only sustains millions of American jobs, but it also provides the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the cars we drive and much more. Two of our most important trading partners are our neighbors to the north and south, Canada and Mexico. That’s why the United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement (USMCA) is such a boost for American manufacturing and agriculture.

President Trump officially signed USMCA on Jan. 29. Mexico has already ratified the agreement, and Canada is expected to formally approve it soon. The deal being finalized signals $68 billion in new economic growth, supporting 120,000 jobs in Arkansas alone and an estimated 2 million nationwide.

USMCA – an updated version of what was formerly known as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) – will boost a variety of industries across the U.S., including poultry, steel, dairy, wheat, textiles and many more. The deal also includes intellectual property safeguards, currency stability and environmental protections.

Getting USMCA across the finish line has been a bipartisan effort on all fronts, and I’m grateful to see this administration’s consistent support for American jobs and trade. Our economy is growing, and hardworking Americans are benefiting from new jobs and opportunities right in their own communities. I look forward to continuing to advocate for Arkansan farmers and businesses in the nation’s capital as USMCA is put into place.