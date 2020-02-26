I am writing about the upcoming Circuit Court Judge Division VII election set for March 3. I have worked with candidate Dianna Hewitt Ladd as her legal assistant for the past 19 years. During those years, I have witnessed her superb level of professional and personal integrity and I have personally seen her genuine concern for and care of the families of Sebastian County.

Fifty percent of the caseload for Division VII will involve family cases like adoption, guardianship and juvenile cases. Dianna is the only candidate whose emphasis in law has been in this area. She not only has the right extensive professional experience, but she also has the personal experience that will enable her to be a great judge. I have watched Dianna in her role as an attorney, wife and mother, and she has the legal knowledge, temperament and integrity to make an exemplary circuit judge. Dianna is an extremely hard worker and worked to put herself through law school and college. For more than 29 years, she has focused her volunteer and work efforts on families and children. Dianna has served our community as a volunteer through numerous civic and community organizations.

It is critical to the well-being of Sebastian County that we have a fair, impartial and qualified judge. For the sake of Sebastian County, please vote for Dianna.