I had occasion to write earlier concerning my dear wife’s mental derangement. She does have this sad fixation upon the extermination of fire ants – all fire ants. And she seems to slip a cog while she is pursuing her mania, so I stay completely out of the way.

And, I now have to report further deterioration in her mental condition: my wife talks to cows. Oh, I realize that 4-H members talk to their pet calves that they are preparing for the County Fair, and cattlemen call in their stock from the pasture at feeding time. All that is understandable. But my darling spouse carries it a step further. She converses with ceramic cows.

We were in Fort Smith before Valentine’s Day doing some miscellaneous shopping. Among the items on my wife’s list was something we could give to my mother. (That is not as easy as it might seem, because when you are 91 you probably already have most everything you ever wanted, and a lot that you did not want.)

Over the last 46 years, my wife and I have developed a workable system that allows us to go shopping together. She will ask, “Do you want to go to (fill in the blank) with me while I shop?” If I having nothing else to do, I may agree to go. So, I take a book to read, find a place in the store to sit and wait for her while she makes her rounds, and then she picks me up on the way out. It works fine.

This particular day one of the stops was at Kohl’s. When she reported back, she was carrying an item in her hands. “I found this for your mother for a Valentine’s present. I saw it on the shelf, and it just spoke to me. It had the sweetest, most docile expression on its face, and it said, ‘Buy me for Grandma, buy me for Grandma.’”

“It” was a porcelain planter about six inches across that was painted supposedly to resemble a cow. This was not your garden variety ceramic cow with a friendly smile, though. It had a smug, insulting, condescending leer as if it knew good and well that somewhere in this decadent world there would be a female silly enough to buy it.

I did not say much. In the first place, I was afraid that if I did express anything that was too negative it might nudge her over the edge so that she would go out into the parking lot and start hunting fire ants. I fear that it did affect me profoundly, however. Several times later in the day my mind would drift into this new facet of my family difficulties, and I would catch myself muttering, “My wife talks to cows!”

We still had the second half of the problem before us: we had to give the present to my mother. Women who are 91 years old generally do not mind expressing themselves pretty pointedly, and I was a little afraid of what she might say. I did not want my wife’s feelings to be hurt.

Can you believe that my mother liked it? At least she said she did and acted like she did, and I do not think she is a good enough actress to fake it to that extent. So now I have a balmy wife and a balmy mother. And now, whenever I stop by to visit Mama, I have to spend my time looking at a ceramic cow with a face that displays definite criminal tendencies. Ah, life does have its rugged side.