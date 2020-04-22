More apt targets?

I have never understood why the good folks of County Line School District chose to denigrate or (horrors!) culturally appropriate the native people of America. It is my understanding that when it came time for the selection of a mascot to represent the hard-working citizens of this beautiful, bucolic area of the western Arkansas river valley, a number of more apt targets for denigration were rejected. It remains a puzzlement why such upstanding, admirable representatives of mankind, such as lawyers, college professors or television talking heads, were not the choice.

I can hear the inspirational, emotion-stirring cheers ringing off the walls of our hallowed gymnasium, "Sue 'em into poverty, barristers," “Lecture their brains to mush, instructors," or "Freeze their a**** off, snowflakes!”

Be still my pounding heart.

Rick Johnson, Ratcliff