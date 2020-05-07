This tiny virus, smaller than one micrometer, has brought the world economy to its knees with plunging stock markets, international travel at a virtual standstill, and many peoples and nations gripped with fear.

One of the main pieces of advice given to people is to frequently wash their hands. No adult should have to be told to wash your hands!

The question that is asked today is, “Are you going to church?” Never in all my years has this question come from the mouth of so many. When I answer yes! It appears that a yes brings a shock to the ears of the one asking the question.

I refuse to live in fear, but I will remain cautious. God is not the author of this spirit called coronavirus, but He will use this to wake the sleeping church.

Listen to the Prophet Haggai in Chapter 2:6-7 and verse 21:

“For thus saith the Lord of hosts; yet once, it is a little while and I will shake the heavens, and the earth, and the sea, and the dry lands; And I will shake all nations, and the desire of all nations shall come: and I will fill this house with glory, saith the Lord of hosts. Speak to Zerubbabel, governor of Judah, saying, I will shake the heavens and the earth.”

This prophecy is then quoted in Hebrews 12:26-29:

“Whose voice then shook the earth: but now He hath promised saying, yet once more I shake not the earth only. But also, heaven. And this word, yet once more, signifieth the removing of those things that are shaken, as of things that are made, that those things which cannot be shaken may remain. Wherefore we receiving a kingdom which cannot be moved, let us have grace, whereby we may serve God acceptably with reverence and godly fear: For our God is a consuming fire.”

Heavenly and earthly principalities and systems will be shaken. These prophetic tremors will be so impactful that Jesus Himself warns in Luke 21:26: “Men’s hearts failing them from fear and the expectation of those things which are coming on the earth, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken.”

The effects of the current shakings are manifold. The economic damage of the coronavirus in canceled flights, undelivered goods, and more is already in the order of one trillion dollars, according to some news outlets.

Reading the word of God and listening to the news, I believe that this is only a small foreshadow of what is to come. Therefore, allow me to offer you some advice.

Draw near to God, search your heart and renew your relationship to God.

In this time of shaking, remember that God does not change. He is telling us to “fear not, because I am with you.”

Let us recognize that we are living in times when we will experience more shaking to come.

Jesus encourages His disciples to view prayer as essential to make it through these challenging days: “Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man” (Luke 21:36).

Make a commitment today to spend more time in prayer and to seek God like never before.

The apostle Peter reminds us that God’s prophetic word is meant to serve as a light in times of darkness: “And so we have the prophetic word confirmed, which you do well to heed as a light that shines in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your heart.” (2 Peter 1:19).

Finally, it is a great opportunity to move from the four walls and become a spirit-filled effective witness for our Lord Jesus Christ. Look at the fields for they are white and ready for harvest. Jesus has given to us power and authority — authority over all the power of satanic forces, the power to continue our evangelism explosion. Now is the time, today is the day of salvation! Are you ready?

•

The Rev. Kerry Price Sr. is the pastor at Breath of Life Church at Pine Bluff.

•

Editor’s note: Pastors or associate pastors interested in writing for this section may submit articles to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.