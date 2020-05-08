It’s cleansing time

As we’ve all been told over and over again, we must wash our hands, self-quarantine for 14 days, practice social distancing, and stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Actually, we have to do even more than this. While we may physically wash our hands, we need to wash them spiritually even more.

Psalm 24:4 mentions clean hands and a pure heart. Therefore, we all need to cry out to God to, “Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me” [Psalm 51:10].

Once we do this, God will respond to us in all areas of sin in our lives and the entire world with this promise: “If my people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and heal their land” [II Chronicles 7:14].