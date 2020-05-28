To Pine Bluff High School’s Class of 2020:

Hey guys, I did not imagine this going like this, but we will make do. I want to start out by saying congratulations on your accomplishment. You know, it’s hard to wake up every morning, Monday through Friday for 9 consecutive months for 13 years and being expected to absorb knowledge how another person expects you to.

It’s hard to do that while balancing sports, school clubs, playing musical instruments, family responsibilities, maintaining a decent social life, maintaining your physical and mental health, and outside of school activities. If you are in the graduating class of 2020, you have succeeded at that, and you should be proud.

You should also know, however, that your life is about to go through a substantial change. You see, whether you are legally adults or not, we are no longer kids. This means a few things for us. Firstly, it means that we have no choice but to be accountable for our own decisions. It means that we are the sole decision makers for our lives and sometimes the lives of others. It means that we are now held to a much higher standard than we were before.

It means that we can’t just ride life by the seats of our pants anymore. We must become organized, wise, contributing people to society in one way or another. Along with our new responsibilities come some rights that I know that many of you will be pleased to be reminded that you have.

We are now considered equals with the decision makers of the world. Our voice is no longer suppressed because “I’m the adult. You’re the kid.” We are free to be the people that make change in the world without unbreakable barriers. You should be excited because as of now, the only person stopping you from making this world that you had no choice but to be in how you want it is yourself. By graduating from high school, you have proven that you have the potential to make visible change for the next graduating class that will be entering it.

The decision making in the world is not just left to those elected to high positions, but it is a power that is equally distributed to those in all social positions. Whether you decide to be a member of the proletariat, the “highly educated” workers field, or the government at any level, you still have the right and responsibility to make the world how you see fit.

I want you all to know that despite any of our conflicts, setbacks, trials, or obstacles, it truly has been a pleasure spending these last few years together. I am excited to see and hear about what you all will do in the future. Be great. Keep in touch.

— Keenan Peet is the valedictorian of the Pine Bluff High School Class of 2020.