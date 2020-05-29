There is no greater responsibility given to God’s chosen spiritual leaders and that is to be a spokesperson for God. The Apostle Paul charged Timothy to, “Preach the Word!” A crucial aspect of speaking for God also includes addressing hot social topics and cultural issues on the basis of the Word of God. The answers, solutions, or principles to deal with these societal dilemmas are found in the immutable truths of God’s word.

Throughout the New Testament, the spiritual leaders addressed many hot topics and culture issues that were relevant to their times, such as sexuality, marriage, slavery, addictions, and alcohol abuse, just to name a few. Those who were converting to Jesus from paganism came with the baggage of messy relationships, addictions of all kinds, ridiculous thinking and residual soul damage incurred before they were born again. It is the same today!

We as spiritual leaders are commanded to address these issues that many new converts are faced with today. It’s simply a fact that if we as God’s leaders will not address these issues, the vacuum will be filled with the voice of the world, which will lead countless multitudes astray.

Leaders who ignore difficult topics have not fully grasped or embraced their God-given responsibility to provide the right response. It is essential for God’s spokesmen and women to speak up and communicate what the Word says on controversial issues in order to help Christians keep on the straight and narrow path.

In Second Timothy 4:2, Paul tells Timothy, “Preach the word; be instant.” The word “instant” is from a military word Ephistemi that means to stay at your post. Don’t quit! Keep preaching the word! When God’s word is preached, that word has a life changing and yoke destroying effect. This is what happens!

1. The word penetrates the hearts of people who are in sin.

2. It sets people free who are in bondage.

3. It shines a light so brilliant that darkness is expelled.

4. It heals the body and delivers the mind.

5. It brings peace to families.

6. It breaks strongholds and transforms the mind.

7. It changes destinies!

Christians, please understand that the bible provides light for the path ahead, freedom for the mind, strength and resolve for the will, healing for the body, and vision for a bright future. There is power in the Word of God that even the devil cannot deny! That’s what we as spiritual leaders are called to preach! Satan hates God’s Word to be declared on the earth because he knows that mental, emotional, and spiritual strongholds are demolished when it is proclaimed in power! That’s why we as spiritual leaders are admonished, “Stay at your post, and keep preaching God’s message as He intends for it to be preached!”

The Rev. Kerry Price Sr. is the pastor at Breath of Life Church at Pine Bluff.

