On May 29, President Trump announced the United States would withdraw completely from the World Health Organization (WHO), this in the midst of a global pandemic that has killed over 400,000 people, including more than 115,000 in the United States. On July 7, he made good on his promise, formally beginning the withdrawal process. What remains sure is that COVID-19 will not be going away any time soon.

In recent weeks, northwest Arkansas has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, earning a spot atop the New York Times’ running list of highest-growth regions across the country. Benton and Washington Counties account for nearly one-third of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and just under one-fifth of all deaths. Washington Regional, anticipating a surge in patients more than a month ago, put our numbers into perspective — admitting we’re in the grips of a "serious public health emergency." Under the strain of unprecedented demand, the same medical center narrowed the scope of COVID-19 testing due to insufficient supplies, alongside northwest Arkansas’ largest health systems. The timing of our withdrawal from the WHO could not be more perilous.

I join our nation's foremost health organizations, members of Congress from both parties, and our closest allies and partners in condemning this withdrawal. In the absence of leadership from our chief executive, I call on Congress to immediately pass legislation reaffirming our commitment to the WHO. At the precise moment that American leadership on the global stage is needed most, President Trump has abdicated our seat at the table. Withdrawing from the WHO is not in the United States’ national interest.

The WHO represents the best in global governance, itself among the most critical of international organizations, global trade agreements and security coalitions forged by the United States and our allies in the wake of World War II. These institutions and partnerships are at the foundation of American foreign policy objectives, irrespective of which party has occupied the White House.

United States membership and participation in the World Health Organization has enjoyed unwavering bipartisan support over 12 consecutive presidential administrations, from Harry Truman to Barack Obama. Today, the WHO represents one of few foreign associations insulated from Washington’s hyperpartisanship, defended recently by Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Lamar Alexander (R-TN), breaking rank with the president in doing so. Put simply, President Trump’s efforts at extortion and intimidation before our allies in a moment of crisis has corrupted America’s international image and done irreparable damage to our efforts at coronavirus mitigation.

This administration has shown a peculiar proclivity for unilateral abandonment, made all the more curious in its flagrant disregard for our common national interests. Rejecting successful multilateral institutions in the spirit of "America first" jeopardizes all of our foreign commitments, not to mention conveys clear disdain for diplomatic solution-making. The approach comes at the expense of America's ability to influence and produce solutions that are favorable to the United States and our allies.

For many Americans, the WHO remains out of sight; this is not for lack of virtue. Traditionally, the WHO and its subsidiaries act as information hubs, providing policy advice, guidance, data and best practices on a wide range of health-related matters. In times of an outbreak, the WHO shows its true colors — hosting 194 member states in an effort to foster cooperation and formulate an internationally coordinated response.

President Trump should let the WHO do its job, particularly as he refuses to do his.

Now is the time for the United States to make good on her promise to advance a free, peaceful and prosperous world. All eyes are on Washington to lead an internationally coordinated response to the challenges of COVID-19. To-date, they have seen little in the way of leadership. This has not always been the case: the United States led the charge to eradicate smallpox and polio in the 1970s and to quell the SARS outbreak in 2003. The forum at the WHO proved indispensable in these efforts and remains just as meaningful today.

In leaving the World Health Organization, President Trump emperils:

• The credibility and reputation of the United States as a global leader and unifying authority. American power and prestige will be greatly diminished. Leaving the WHO in the moment it is needed most will signal to the world that the United States is not a dependable partner.

• The efficacy of the global response to COVID-19, thus far disjointed and lackluster.

• American authority relative to that of our adversaries, including China, Russia, and Iran. In our absence, emboldened rivals will undoubtedly pursue their interests more aggressively and audaciously on the global stage, many of which remain in stark opposition to our own.

• Global health priorities of the United States including abating AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis. We sacrifice our agenda-setting authority within the WHO, in kind ensuring that successful prevention initiatives will enjoy less attention, reduced funding, and lower prioritization. In addition to a sharp decline in financial resources, global health experts here at home will be effectively denied access to crucial global health discussions.

I’m calling on my opponent and his peers to act immediately before irreparable damage is done to the health of the world and the standing of the United States. Now is the time to stay and direct the global pandemic response. Please join me in contacting your representatives, urging them to act now