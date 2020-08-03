In the city of Pine Bluff we believe that the Church has the solution to the race tension in the U.S. and across the globe. To put feet to our faith, we are forming a multi-cultural human prayer chain at the baseball field in Martin Luther King Park, 629 Jaycee Drive, Pine Bluff, AR.

As people of faith take their place on the walls of history, we hear the chains of injustice breaking on Saturday, August 8, 2020. From 6:01-7:01 pm we will enter into the lament of many generations with one hour of silent prayer.

In April of 1968, at 6:01 pm, a shot was fired which took the life of Martin Luther King Jr. From 7:01-8:01 pm we will raise our voices in prayer and hopeful proclamation with praise and worship. The goal is to enthrone our beautiful Savior in our praise! When He comes, He changes everything!

We will stand in solidarity against racism and injustice to break the chains. It’s time to turn our tears into triumph, our weeping into worship, and leap forward into a new era of righteousness in united pursuit of Godss dream for all people.

Because of COVID-19 Masks and Social distancing are required.

For questions contact the facilitator Rev. Roosevelt Brown at 870.692.9125 or send an email to rbrown@familychurch.ws.

Mary Liddell,

Pine Bluff